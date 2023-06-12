Morinville Raises Pride flag, kicking off a week of Pride events

Above: Community Peace Officer Cody Rossing and Morinville Town Councillor Jenn Anhelliger raise the Pride flag on Sunday, June 11, at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

by Morinville Online Staff

photos by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville kicked off Pride Week with a heartfelt flag-raising ceremony on Sunday, June 11, at the Morinville Leisure Centre. The event, attended by about a dozen people, marked the beginning of a week-long celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and equality in the community.

The flag-raising ceremony symbolized Morinville’s commitment to fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for all its residents. Community Peace Officer Cody Rossing and Morinville Town Councillor Jennifer Anhelliger raised the Pride flag, accompanied by greetings and presentations from several local dignitaries.

A prayer was delivered by CFB Edmonton Chaplain Major Eric Davis and Captain Renouf, emphasizing the importance of unity and acceptance.

The event showcased the unity among various sectors of society, including religious institutions, in supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

First to speak was Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, Dale Nally

“I’m so thrilled that we are doing this. I learned at an early age that it doesn’t matter who you love, the colour of your skin or who you pray to. It’s the content of your character, how hard you work and how you treat others. Being here today reinforces that message.”

Nally encouraged people to be good allies and speak out against discrimination.

Mayor Simon Boersma, reading from the Town’s Pride Week Proclamation, emphasized the value placed on every citizen’s ideas and perspectives, regardless of age, gender, race, religion, abilities, or sexual orientation. The mayor’s words resonated with the attendees, reaffirming Morinville’s commitment to a free, peaceful, and just society.

Sturgeon County Councillor Kristen Toms expressed her gratitude for the community’s presence at the event, highlighting the significance of love, acceptance, and equality in making Morinville a vibrant place to live. Toms praised the diversity that enriches their community and makes it stronger.

Deputy Mayor Scott Richardson spoke about Morinville’s decision to fly the Pride flag, recognizing its status as a universal symbol of the Pride movement. Richardson took a moment to share the history behind the Pride flag, created by Mr. Gilbert Baker in 1978 at the request of Harvey Milk, a pioneering gay rights activist and openly gay elected official.

Kim Mills, Morinville’s Social Support Navigator, emceed the event. Mills expressed the importance of Pride celebrations, passionately addressing the ongoing struggles faced by LGBTQ+ youth and emphasized the significance of creating a loving and inclusive community where all members can feel accepted and supported.

Following the flag-raising, a Pride Picnic at the Morinville Centennial Gardens, located at the other end of town. The picnic, which included musicians and drag performers, allowed attendees to connect, share stories, and celebrate diversity within Morinville.

The flag-raising ceremony and the subsequent Pride Picnic set the stage for a week filled with Pride-related activities scheduled from June 12 to June 16. The community is encouraged to participate in and support the events, further promoting a culture of allyship and advocacy against discrimination.

For more information about the week’s activities and ways to get involved, interested individuals can visit the Town of Morinville’s website.