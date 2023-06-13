Lions recognize exceptional member with life membership

by Lucie Roy

The Lions Club of Morinville presented a Life Membership to Lion Francis Fryters on Monday night.

Fryters is the longest-serving member of the club, having joined in 1984 when he was sponsored by Pete Gibeault.

Formed in 1949, the Lions Club of Morinville is celebrating its 75 anniversary next year, and Fryters has been an active member for 35 of those years.

From volunteering at BBQs, pancake breakfasts, blood donor clinics, selling mints, taking orders for the iconic Lions red vests, meat draws, conventions, meetings, Festival and Heritage days, Lions Park, picking up used eyewear and can tabs all went towards the goodwill and benefit of the club programs, fundraising objectives and community support.

With the Lions’ motto, “We Serve,” Fryters and his family members have done just that.

The presentation was made by Lions Club of Morinville President Tina Gougeon.

The package includes a Life Membership card, a Life Member tab to be worn on the lapel pin, and a Life Membership Certificate from Brian E. Sheehan, President Lions Club International.

A letter from Lions Club International, International President Brian E. Sheehan to Fryters. In it he welcomed Fryters as a Life member of the International Association of Lions Clubs, joining more than 55,000 Lions that have been approved as Life Members worldwide.

Also recognized at the year-end meeting was Lion Deborah Robillard for ten years of service to the Club and Bev Lussier, who received her 5-year pin and Treasurer pin.

Lion Francis Fryters receiving his Life Membership Award from President Tina Gougeon.

Lion Deborah Robillard receiving her 10-year pin from President Tina Gougeon.

Lion President Tina Gougeon presented Lion Bev Lussier with her 5-year pin and Treasurer pin.