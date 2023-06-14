Food: Sample a taste of Tuscany at home tonight

(NC) Rabbit ragu with pappardelle is a classic Tuscan dish that is perfect for a cozy dinner party or family gathering. This tender meat pairs perfectly with the rich tomato sauce and the wide pappardelle pasta noodles, or you can use bone-in chicken. Here’s how to make the dish:

Tuscan Rabbit Ragu with Pappardelle

Prep time: 20-30 minutes
Cook time: 2 hours
Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs (0.9 kg) rabbit, cleaned and cut into pieces (or bone-in chicken pieces)
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 2 celery stalks, diced
  • 1 cup (250 ml) red wine
  • 2 cups (500 ml) tomato sauce
  • 1 cup (250 ml) chicken stock
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 pound (0.45 kg) pappardelle pasta
  • Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Directions:

  1. Heat a heavy-bottomed pot or dutch oven over medium heat. Add the rabbit pieces and oil and cook until browned on all sides, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the meat and set aside.
  2. Add the onion, garlic, carrots and celery to the pot and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.
  3. Pour in the red wine and cook until it has reduced by half, about 5 to 7 minutes.
  4. Add the tomato sauce and chicken stock to the pot and stir to combine.
  5. Return the rabbit pieces to the pot and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cover the pot and cook over low heat for about 1½ to 2 hours, or until the meat is tender and falls off the bone.
  6. Remove the rabbit pieces from the sauce and shred the meat with a fork. Return the shredded rabbit to the sauce and stir to combine.
  7. Pour the rabbit sauce over the cooked pasta and toss to combine.
  8. While the rabbit is cooking, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pappardelle pasta and cook until al dente, about 8 to 10 minutes.
  9. Drain the pasta and transfer it to a large serving bowl.
  10. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley and serve hot.

Pair the ragu with a full-bodied Sangiovese wine, rent the latest movie featuring Tuscan landscapes and enjoy. If you’re suitably inspired to seek out the real thing, you can jump on a plane to Rome, rent the Villa Il Padronale near Cortona for a week and head to the nearest trattoria for a delicious meal. Find more information at hostedvillas.com.

