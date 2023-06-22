Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some of the photos captured by our and your lenses over the past week.

Above: Morinville Firefighter Joshua Cust drags a 200-pound rescue mannequin. Cust, a multiple-time winner of the event, took first place in the masters’ division with an obstacle course time of 1:38:46. – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Morinville Firefighter Joshua Cust hauls a bundled fire hose up four stories of scaffolding during the Morinville Fire Department’s combat Challenge on Saturday, June 17. Cust, a multiple-time winner of the event, took first place in the masters’ division with an obstacle course time of 1:38:46. – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Beaumont firefighter Jason Giebelhaus lets loose with the fire hose during the Combat Challenge. Giebelhaus took third place in Masters with a time of 1:46:22, a fraction of a second behind fellow Beaumont firefighter Jory Bourdon, who took second with a time of 1:46:14. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Just shy of 50 competitors from around the region and beyond line up for the singing of the National Anthem ahead of four hours of Morinville Fire Department Combat Challenge competition on Saturday, June 17. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Napa held their annual Show & Shine on Saturday, June 17. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Two of the attendees at the Napa Show & Shine, held Saturday, June 17, admire a Studebaker. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville resident Francis Fryters takes a look at one of the old automobiles on display at the Napa Show & Shine, held Saturday, June 17. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Soldiers from The corps of Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers reassemble a jeep, which had just previously been taken apart. The demonstration took place during the Napa Show & Shine in Morinville on June 17. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Brooke St. Pierre , Olivia St. Pierre and Poppy Doucet were hard at work selling lemonade from their Peaches Pink Lemonade stand outside Sobeys on Saturday, June 17 during Lemonade Day. The Nintendo-themed business offered not only lemonade but Power Ups of cotton candy and sprinkles on top of the cup. There were six other stands set up around town: Berry Good Lemonade, Ivy’s Graceful Lemonade, Lovely Lemonade, Grinchalcious Lemonade, wizard Lemonade, Olivia’s Pink Unicorn Lemonade, Little Lemon Shop, and Smile Lemonade. The annual event teaches children the power of entrepreneurship. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Edmonton Grey Cup Committee Chair Gerry Haracsi and Jeff McWhinney, the Keeper of the Grey Cup, pose with the iconic 114-year-old trophy. The Grey Cup was brought to Morinville by OK Tire and on display at the Napa Show & Shine in Morinville on Saturday, June 17. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Scrappy Happy Quilt Club members Madelain Scantland, Annette Guerette, Claire McKale, Irene Eyo, and Norma Erickson pose with one of 18 quilts the group made for the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation’s Jessie’s House. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Scrap Happy Quilt Club members Annette Guerette, Madelain Scantland, and Irene Eyo stand by the 18 quilts they made for the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation’s Jessie’s House. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Above: The Yellowbird family, along with the Kipohtakaw Singers, demonstrate traditional dance at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre during National Indigenous Peoples Day on Wed. June 21. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

<strong>Below are some photos from Tuesday’s morning celebration</strong>