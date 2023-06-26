ACFA Centralta hosts St-Jean Baptiste Celebration

photos by Lucie Roy

ACFA Centralta hosted a free St-Jean Baptiste Celebration at Eldorado Park in St Albert on 24 June.

The activities included a petting zoo, face painting, Bouncy castles, games, crafts, a photo booth, a food truck, a magic clown show with Isabelle LA Wonderful and the band with Chantal Marie and LÒnde Sonore.

Numerous displays on site included the St. Albert Host Lions Club, Centre-Nord School Division, RCM, and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.