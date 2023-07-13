Morinville Lions Club: Pulling Together for Charitable Initiatives, One Tab at a Time

Above: Frank and Eileen Vollmer donated their 3rd 45-gallon drum of pull tabs last week. The proceeds will go to the Stollery Children’s Hospital to purchase diabetic supplies. – Lucy Roy Photo

by Lucie Roy

The Lions Club of Morinville has had a Pull Tab Collection program going for decades, which is still ongoing to support various charitable initiatives.

Frank and Eileen Vollmer donated their 3rd 45-gallon drum of pull tabs last week.

Eileen Volmer said donations from friends and family helped fill the barrel. They have been collecting for years and have more tabs to start their 4th drum.

Eileen said it is a small piece of aluminum that does much for the community.

Pull tabs from any aluminum can, not just beverage cans, can be removed, and the tab removal does not affect the value of refundable containers.

It is easy to do, collecting tabs in a bag or small container at home, lunchroom or cafeteria.

Lion Jack Riley said the 2nd and 3rd barrel donations total approximately 185 lbs of can tabs. Riley said the can tabs’ funds are donated to the Stollery Children’s Hospital for diabetic supplies.

Lions Club of Morinville currently has one more pickup for can tabs in St. Albert and just received tab donations from Slave Lake.

The first 45-gallon drum donation to the Lions Club of Morinville was in 2014 from Zane Dorosh and his friends, who helped collect them.