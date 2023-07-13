Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos captured by our and your cameras over the past couple of weeks.
Local Nature
A female red-winged blackbird lands on a bullrush in the ravine. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A male red-winged blackbird getting ready to take flight. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A ladybug makes its way along an old wicker chair. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A red-necked Grebe swims across the Morinville Fish and Game Association pond on Sunday, July 9. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A spotted sandpiper in flight over Heritage Lake on Sunday, July 9. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
The moon was bright in the sky on July 6. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Canada Day Celebrations
Morinville Fire Department members served up a barbecue lunch for seniors and their families on Friday, June 30, during Heritage Lodge’s Canada Day celebrations. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Brian Maxwell sings during Heritage Lodge’s Canada Celebrations. Maxwell was joined by Laura Despres in singing a number of classic country and folk songs. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Face painter Charlie Ball works on Heritage Lodge resident Paul Lafleche during the Canada Day celebrations held on Friday, June 30. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Jordan Imgrund-Harvey performs during Morinville’s Canada Day ceremonies. – Stephen Dafoe
From left to right: Paul Smith, Eddie Bulger and Sarah Bulger perform during Morinville’s Canada Day celebrations. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Children colour on the giant colouring wall at Morinville’s indoor Canada Day celebrations, held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on July 1. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A Blast From The Past
Musée Morinville Museum Attendant Donna Garrett talks to École Notre Dame Elementary School Grade 1 students about Morinville and area history during a class visit on Wednesday, June 28. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
