Lucien Beaupre Golf Tournament hosted by Lions Club of Morinville

The Lions Club of Morinville hosted the Lion Lucien Beaupre Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 15, at the Edmonton Garrison Memorial Golf and Curling Club (EGMGCC).

Lucien Beaupre joined the Morinville Lions Club in April of 2003 and was an active member with his positions as Tail Twister, a pep master role that involved keeping up the enthusiasm and good fellowship at the meetings.

As a Lion, he was involved with fundraising; meat draws and several other activities that had seen him presented with numerous Certificates of Appreciation for his dedication, volunteerism, and for going above and beyond.

The tournament has been held annually since his passing in 2017.

All teams assembled for the annual event early Saturday morning for a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The registration included 18 holes with a cart and a dinner at Coach`s Corner.

Prizes were awarded for a Men’s and Women’s Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and Longest Putt.

Tina Gougeon, Lions Club President and event organizer, said all proceeds from the event go towards the Midstream Support Society’s Santa Store, and annual initiative that raises funds to support families in need.

At the event, teams took the opportunity to have photos taken just outside the pro shop beside the Leopard C2 tank.

The Morinville Lions Club is part of Lions Clubs International, a service organization that is dedicated to making a positive impact in communities around the world. Founded in 1917, Lions Clubs International has grown into one of the largest service networks globally, with millions of members spanning over 200 countries and geographical areas. Lions Clubs focus on various humanitarian efforts, including vision care, youth programs, disaster relief, environmental initiatives, and more.

