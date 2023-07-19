Land Use Bylaw Amendments Approved for 100 Avenue Development After Third Reading

by Morinville Online Staff with files from Colin Smith

On July 18, Morinville Town Council held a special meeting to vote on the third reading of the Land Use Bylaw amendments that would enable the Phase Two development project on 100 Avenue. Proposed by A.J. Hendricks Construction Ltd. on behalf of the landowner, 1513143 Alberta Ltd. O/A Trade Developments, the amendments sought approval for a mixed commercial/residential complex connecting with the existing West Block development.

The amendments, aimed at increasing dwelling unit density, allowing a five-storey building height, and removing the ground floor commercial-use restriction, were seen as vital to aligning with Morinville’s municipal development plan and the Coeur de Morinville area structure plan.

At the July 11 regular meeting, Senior Planner Duncan Martin assured the council that the changes were not substantial and wouldn’t cause parking issues. Additional visitor and commercial parking stalls were available along 100 Avenue to accommodate the development.

The first and second readings of the amendments were approved without significant discussion on the same day. During a public hearing at the same meeting, Morinville Chamber of Commerce Manager Roberta Pawluk expressed support for the 100 Block East development, highlighting its potential positive impact on the main street and future growth in the area.

However, during the July 11 meeting, some council members raised concerns about whether residents had been adequately informed about the proposed development and the amendments. This led to a split vote on going to a third reading, resulting in an impasse. Half of the council was in favour, while the other half was against approving the third reading in the same meeting.

Despite the division of opinion, Mayor Simon Boersma called for a special meeting on July 18 specifically for third reading.

With the third reading successfully approved by a unanimous vote of 6-0, the project’s Phase Two can proceed. The mixed commercial/residential complex on 100 Avenue is expected to contribute to the economic growth of Morinville and attract more businesses to the area.

About Morinville Online/MorinvilleNews.com

Morinville Online / MorinvilleNews.com is owned and operated by Pawn Marketing & Publishing and Soaring Pig Studios. We have published community news about Morinville and area since June 11, 2010.

Don’t Miss A Single Story

Did you know you can sign up for a free daily email of the previous day’s news stories? Click here to find out more.

Advertise in this publication

As many local businesses know, advertising with Morinville Online/MofrinvilleNews.com is beneficial. Click here to learn more about our options.