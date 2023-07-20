Welcome to MorinvilleNews.com, your go-to source for all things happening in Morinville. We believe in engaging with our community and showcasing the vibrant spirit of our town. That’s why we invite you to be a part of “Our Morinville: The Week in Photos.” We understand the power of visuals in storytelling, and we value the unique perspectives of our readers. Share your stunning snapshots and memorable moments with us by sending your photos to editor@morinvillenews.com. Together, let’s capture the essence of our community and celebrate the beauty that surrounds us.

Musée Morinville Museum Attendant Donna Garrett looks at two of 20 art pieces on loan from the Art Gallery of Alberta and Alberta Foundation for the Arts until July 27. The exhibit titled 40 is the New 20! includes 20 pieces from the last 40 years of exhibits. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Neil Korotash and daughter Kailen offer samples of Lakeside Farmstead’s Chaga Cheddar at the Sturgeon County Bounty on Thursday, July 13. The cheese, produced in Sturgeon County, is available through the company and Sobeys Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Two-year-old Henry gets acquainted with some goats in the petting zoo at the Sturgeon County Bounty on Thursday, July 13. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Artist Sarah Hall displays her Intuitive Feather Painting, an example of a workshop she held on Thursday, July 13 as part of the Sturgeon County Bounty. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Three-time world champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand performs at the Sturgeon County Bounty on Thursday, July 13. – Lucie Roy Photo

A buff-tailed or large earth bumblebee gets deep into a flower for some nectar. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A Blue Jay delicately preening its feathers in an elm tree. Preening helps birds maintain flight performance and keep their plumage clean and in top condition.”

The Lions Club of Morinville hosted the Lion Lucien Beaupre Golf Tournament on Saturday, 15 July, at the Edmonton Garrison Memorial Golf and Curling Club (EGMGCC). – Lucie Roy Photos

