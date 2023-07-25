Splash Park reopening in Morinville with enhanced facilities

The splash park enhancement project, shown under construction above, is completed with the park opening again on July 28 at 10 a.m.

by Morinville Online Staff

The Ray Macdonald Sports Grounds in Morinville has completed its park enhancement project, which includes a new outdoor washroom and changeroom, a seating and picnic area, and improved landscaping and walkways. Thanks to funding from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, the project was finished ahead of schedule, and the splash park will open on July 28 at 10 a.m.

The Canada Community Revitalization Grant provided the necessary funds for the park enhancement project to improve community spaces across the country. The enhancements at the Ray Macdonald Sports Grounds were designed to provide visitors with better amenities and recreational opportunities.

The park enhancement project included the construction of an outdoor washroom and changeroom, addressing a need for essential facilities at the sports grounds. Additionally, a new seating and picnic area was created, providing families and visitors with a comfortable space to relax and enjoy the outdoor environment. The landscaping and walkways were also improved to enhance the overall aesthetics and accessibility of the park.

During the construction period, the splash park was temporarily closed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers. However, with the enhancements now complete, the splash park will reopen to the public on July 28 at 10 a.m.

The addition of the new facilities is expected to further enhance the park’s appeal and provide visitors with improved amenities.

For further information and updates on construction projects happening in Morinville, residents are encouraged to visit the town’s official website at www.morinville.ca/construction.

