Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some shots our and your cameras caught over the past week.

A blue jay comes in for a landing on a feeder in search of another peanut. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sunrise Boutique owner Deb O’Donoghue stands near one of the displays in her new 100 Avenue store. You can read the full story on this new business here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) competitors Tehya Dickson (left) and Levi Dickson (right) pose with their medals earned in swimming. You can read our full story here. – submitted photo taken by NAIG volunteers.

From left: Morinville Legion Member and Memorial Car Show organizer Mike Adams and Jason Campbell stand in front of his 2008 Bentley, which he drove from Mexico to attend the car show dedicated to his best friend, the late Corporal Ainsworth Dyer. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Gerald Whitter and his wife show the original paperwork for his rare pink 1971 GMC Sierra, which he bought from Western GM on June 8, 1971. The colour was a custom colour in that model year. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A young magpie shows its multi-coloured tailfeathers on a Morinville roof. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A chickadee in a cherry tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Ryenn M shows two of the monsters that could be made at the Morinville Community Library during a recent drop-in program as part of their Grand Adventure Summer Reading Program. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Roxanne MacLean sent us this photo of Mayor Simon Boersma dropping by her children’s lemonade stand in South Glens yesterday. The children were very very excited that he did.

Don’t forget to get a ticket for the Food Bank’s smoker package draw. Tickets on sale at Sobeys today until about 2 pm. $10 each. Draw is Aug. 1.