1 Field Ambulance receives Freedom of the City in St. Albert

1 Field Ambulance received the Freedom of the City on Sunday, July 30. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

St Albert Mayor Cathy Heron granted members of 1 Field Ambulance Freedom of the City on Sunday morning.

The event occurred with a proclamation she read out to those assembled and the raising of the unit flag. The St. Albert flag was replaced by that of the until sunset Sunday evening.

Lt (N) Leclerq was the emcee for the event and provided introductions and history of 1 Field Ambulance.

Speakers included Her Worship Cathy Heron, Mayor of St Albert, Senator R. Patterson, LCol J. Robinson Commanding Officer of 1 Field Ambulance and Elder Arcand of the St Albert Sturgeon County Metis Local 1904.

This year is the 125 th anniversary of 1 Field Ambulance and this was acknowledged throughout the event with accolades and gratitude.

Some of the many invited guests included Senator R. Patterson Senate of Canada, The Honourable Salma Lakhani, AOE Lt. Governor of Alberta, and His Honour Dr. Zaheer Lakhani, Col Dr. Ruth Collins-Nakai 1 Fd Amb Honourary Colonel, BGen Graham Comd 3 Cdn Div JTFW, HCol O`Rourke Col Cmdt RCMS,Maj. Lefler 1 Fd Amb HQ Coy OC, Col Chenette DComd CF HSvcs Gp, Col. Bourque Comd 1 CMBG, Capt (N) Gauthier Comd. 1 H Svcs Gp and Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Alberta RCMP Commanding Officer.

Also in attendance was Silver Cross Mother Mrs. Eykelenboom. Her son Corporal Andrew James Eykelenboom,a notable member of 1 Field Ambulance, was killed near Spin Boldak in August 2006.

The scaled-back historic event was due to the soldiers serving in domestic and international operations.

The unit had vehicles and equipment on display at the event.

Elder Arcand with St. Albert Mayor and Councillors and youth.

1 Field Ambulance Flag Raising

Mayor of St. Albert Cathy Heron.

Elder Arcand.

Troops on parade

Band members on a break before the start of the parade.

LCol J. Robinson, Commanding Officer of 1 Fd Amb.

The Honourable Salma Lakhani, AOE Lt. Governor of Alberta and His Honour Dr. Zaheer Lakhani being escorted to their seats

Senator R. Patterson, Senate of Canada.

The 1 Fd Amb flag is the 5th from the left.

