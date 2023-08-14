Namao holds flower and Bench Show

by Lucie Roy

The Namao Flower & Bench Show was held Saturday at the Namao Community Hall.

More than 60 entries awarded 1st and 2nd place were on display. These covered categories such as fresh flowers, preserves, baking, crafts, junior classes and most unique 2023 class.

The Ross McLay Memorial Award trophy for the Best of Show Flower Category was presented to Bertha Lardner. She was also the winner in 2017.

The first place in needlework for her cross stitch was Theresa Stratton.

Carol Brewer received 1st place for her cake and 2nd in the Brownies she submitted.

Stacy Bergheim received Best in Show for her strawberry rhubarb preserve and first place with the cinnamon buns. Bergheim said she came across her mother’s recipe a few days ago for cinnamon buns and decided to enter.

For the Most Unusual Theme Entries, those in attendance for the tea and snacks voted for their favourite anonymous entry- the Dinner Plate dahlia was the favourite, and the winner was Eleanor Stefner.

Later in the afternoon, attendees were invited for a guided tour of the Namao Museum.

The Ross McLay Memorial Award trophy was presented to Bertha Lardner for the floral arrangement she is holding; holding the trophy is Bob Yaremko. – Lucie Roy Photo

Theresa Stratton received 1st place for her cross stitch- shown in background. – Lucie Roy Photo

Carol Brewer received 1st place for her cake and 2nd in Brownies. – Lucie Roy Photo