A berrylicious recipe round-up

(NC) Keep savouring the tastes of summer with this recipe round-up, featuring fresh strawberries to brighten up your savoury, grilled dishes.

Grilled Strawberry and Asparagus Freekeh Salad

Have you ever tried grilling strawberries? This hearty, healthy salad features the rich flavours of grilled strawberries and asparagus. A base of freekeh grains (a type of wheat harvested while the grain is still young and green) adds nutty taste and texture, though you can use quinoa, farro or bulgur wheat instead.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Makes: 3 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup (200 g) California strawberries

6-8 stalks of asparagus

¾ cup (255 g) cooked freekeh (½ cup or 100 g dry)

1 tbsp (20 g) shaved/grated Parmesan cheese or 6-8 shaved pieces

1 tbsp (20 g) walnuts, toasted (optional) and chopped

½ tbsp (7½ ml) olive oil plus ½ tbsp (7½ ml) for drizzle

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp (15 ml) balsamic vinegar

2 skewers, soaked in cold water if wooden

Directions:

Turn on the grill and set it to medium heat. While the grill is preheating, cook freekeh according to package directions. Clean, wash and dry asparagus stems. Place asparagus, olive oil, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Place asparagus on grill and cook for 15 minutes or until desired tenderness is achieved. While asparagus is cooking, clean and dry whole strawberries (leaving stems intact) and thread onto skewers. Place on grill for 2-3 minutes or until the strawberries are just soft. Remove from skewers; remove the stems and cut into halves or quarters. When asparagus is cooked, remove from grill and allow to cool. Chop into 1-inch pieces. In a large bowl, gently toss cooked freekeh, plus the strawberries, asparagus and walnuts. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Top with freshly grated or shaved Parmesan.

Strawberry-Cucumber Salsa

This refreshing salsa is the perfect topping for grilled fish or tacos.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 7 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 pint (475 g) fresh California strawberries, hulled and diced (about 2 cups or 400 g when prepared)

1 English cucumber or two regular cucumbers, peeled and seeded, diced (about 2 cups or 400 g)

2/3 cup (225 g) chopped red onion, shallot or green onion

2 tbsp (40 g) fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tbsp (30 ml) fresh lime or lemon juice

½ tsp (4 g) salt

1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced (optional)

Directions:

Add all salsa ingredients to a bowl and toss to combine. Store in an airtight container, chilled, until ready to use. Use this within 24 hours as it gets mushy if you store it longer.

Strawberry Farro Bowl with Grilled Halloumi

Salty halloumi cheese and sweet strawberries combine with savoury sweet potatoes and farro grains in this nutrient- and flavour-packed dish. You can use brown rice, freekeh, quinoa or bulgur if you don’t have farro.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups (300 g) butternut squash, cubed

3 tbsp (45 ml) extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp (45 ml) balsamic vinegar

¼ tsp (4 ml) sea salt

¼ tsp (4 ml) black pepper

1 avocado, sliced

½ cup (100 g) California strawberries

2 tbsp (40 g) almonds, sliced and toasted

2 cups (400 g) cooked farro

¾ cup (160 g) halloumi, cubed

Directions:

Place the butternut squash on a baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tbsp of olive oil and 1 tbsp of balsamic vinegar. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Roast at 375°F (190°C) for 15-18 minutes, turning halfway through. Set aside. Slice the avocado and strawberries. Toast the almonds in a frying pan until fragrant. Add the farro to a medium bowl and add the remaining olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper. Pan fry or grill the halloumi. Divide the farro into two bowls and top with the strawberries, avocado slices, halloumi, almonds and butternut squash.

Find more delicious recipes at californiastrawberries.com.