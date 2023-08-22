Embrace the Joy of Backyard Birding: Your Ticket to Nature’s Show

Above: A red-breasted nuthatch lands on an old birdhouse. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Morinville Online Staff – photos by Stephen Dafoe

In an increasingly busy world where screens dominate our attention, there’s something magical about stepping into your backyard and witnessing a vibrant avian world unfold before your eyes. Backyard birding is a leisure pursuit that has gained immense popularity recently, and for all the right reasons.

Why Backyard Birding is the New Trend:

A Front-Row Seat to Nature: Birdwatching directly connects to the natural world. It’s a tranquil escape from our hectic lives, allowing us to unwind and find solace in the beauty of our feathered friends. Accessible to All Ages: Backyard birding is an inclusive hobby. It’s equally engaging for kids, adults, and seniors, making it a perfect family activity that fosters appreciation for wildlife. Mindfulness and Mental Health: Observing birds can be a form of mindfulness. The soothing sounds and colours of birds can reduce stress and improve mental well-being.

Getting Started with Backyard Birding:

Diverse Foliage: Birds are drawn to a variety of foliage, so ensure your yard features a mix of bushes, shrubs, and trees. These plants provide shelter, nesting spots, and natural food sources for birds. Native plants are particularly attractive to local species. Water Sources: Birds need water for drinking and bathing. A simple birdbath or a small pond can work wonders in attracting feathered visitors. Keep the water clean and fresh. Feeders and Food: Bird feeders stocked with seeds, suet, or nectar can be a focal point for bird activity. Different types of feeders attract different species, so consider your local birds’ preferences. Patience: Birdwatching is a test of patience. Set up a comfortable spot where you can observe without disturbing the birds. Binoculars and a field guide can be handy tools. Record Your Sightings: Keep a journal or use birdwatching apps to record the species you encounter. It’s a rewarding way to track your progress and learn more about the birds in your area. Grab An App: Phone apps like the popular Merlin are a great resource to let you identify birds by sound or image. Soon you’ll know the calls and songs and begin to identify them too. Join A Group: Facebook groups like Alberta Birds or Bird Bistro & Bath are great places for new and existing birders. They are a great opportunity to show your bird photos, ask questions, and see what other birders have captured in photos. Birdhouses and Nesting Boxes: Nesting opportunities can attract breeding birds to your yard. Make sure to clean and maintain these structures regularly. Responsible Practices: Be mindful of the environment and local regulations. Avoid using pesticides, and clean feeders and water sources regularly to prevent disease transmission. Share the Joy: Backyard birding is even more enjoyable when shared. Invite friends and family to join you or participate in local birdwatching clubs and events.

As you embark on your backyard birding journey, remember that it’s not just about checking off species from a list; it’s about forging a deeper connection with nature. The more you invest in your backyard habitat, the richer your avian experience will become. So, grab your cameras and binoculars, a cozy chair, and prepare to be enchanted by the splendid world of backyard birding right in your green oasis.

Two blue jays come in for some peanuts. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Popular Merlin app screenshot