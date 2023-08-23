Morinville RCMP Urges Community to Embrace Online Reporting of Non-Urgent Crime

by Morinville Online Staff

To enhance community safety and streamline police resources, Morinville RCMP has urged residents to adopt the Alberta RCMP App for reporting non-urgent crimes. This initiative was revealed in a quarterly Community Policing Report presented to Morinville’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr. Naleen Narayan, on Aug. 8, 2023.

The report, presented to Council Aug. 22, covers data from Apr. 1 to Jun. 30, 2023, and underscores the importance of citizen participation in reporting non-emergent offences. Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Chris Palfy highlighted in the letter, “An informed community is a safer community.”

A key takeaway from the report is the call for residents to use the free Alberta RCMP App from the Apple App Store and Google Play. This app provides a user-friendly method for citizens to report non-urgent crimes directly from their smartphones or computers, eliminating the need for physical visits to the police station or making phone calls.

Palfy explained the benefits of online reporting, stating, “Alberta RCMP police officers in the Call Back Unit are responsible for investigating online crime reports, thus reducing the need for frontline police officers to respond. Encouraging the public to use online crime reporting gives the Detachment frontline officers an opportunity to spend more of their time on proactive policing activities in the community.”

Furthermore, this initiative can potentially reduce the volume of non-urgent calls to the 911 Operators (OCCS) and Detachment Staff, allowing them to focus on critical emergencies.

Palfy emphasized that every reported crime, regardless of its perceived significance, contributes to a safer community. “The Alberta RCMP encourages citizens to report every crime to allow us to leverage reliable data to identify patterns and trends in criminal activities in our communities. We also use this intelligence to distribute our resources strategically and ensure that our police officers are deployed where they are most needed.”

You can download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play.