Zucchini Hummus Recipe – Elevate Your Snacking Game

Zucchini Hummus Recipe to try with all that zucchini.

by Morinville Online Staff

With fall just around the corner, the abundance of zucchini is hard to miss. If you’re like me, your neighbour may have gifted you some of these vibrant green squashes. While zucchini bread is a classic favourite, there’s so much more you can do with this versatile squash. Let’s embark on a culinary adventure and transform those zucchinis into a delightful Zucchini Hummus!

Why Zucchini Hummus?

Zucchini hummus is a fantastic alternative to traditional chickpea-based hummus. It’s light, creamy, and adds a unique twist to your dipping game. Plus, it is a great way to sneak some extra veggies, making it a perfect choice for a healthier snack.

Ingredients:

2 medium zucchinis, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons tahini (available at Sobeys Morinville)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika (plus extra for garnish)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, for garnish

Drizzle of olive oil, for serving

Instructions:

Roast the Zucchini: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Place the chopped zucchini on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 20-25 minutes or until the zucchini is tender and slightly golden. Let it cool.

Blend: In a food processor, combine the roasted zucchini, minced garlic, tahini, lemon juice, ground cumin, and paprika. Blend until smooth and creamy. If the mixture is too thick, you can add a touch of water to achieve your desired consistency.

Taste and Adjust: Taste the zucchini hummus recipe and adjust the seasoning with more salt, pepper, or lemon juice if needed. Feel free to customize the flavours to your liking.

Serve: Transfer your homemade zucchini hummus to a bowl. Create a little well in the center and drizzle it with extra-virgin olive oil. Sprinkle paprika on top for that extra pop of colour and flavour. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley.

Enjoy: Serve your Zucchini Hummus with your favourite dipping companions—pita bread, carrot sticks, cucumber slices, or even as a spread for sandwiches.

This Zucchini Hummus recipe is a delicious dip and a creative way to make the most of your zucchini surplus. Its creamy texture and rich flavour will make it a fall favourite in no time. So, the next time you swim in zucchini, skip the bread and dive into this fantastic Zucchini Hummus adventure!

Versatility Note: After making this, some was used as a pasta sauce for a light pasta and grilled chicken dish.

About Morinville Online/MorinvilleNews.com

Morinville Online / MorinvilleNews.com is owned and operated by Pawn Marketing & Publishing and Soaring Pig Studios. We have published community news about Morinville and area since June 11, 2010.

Don’t Miss A Single Story

Did you know you can sign up for a free daily email of the previous day’s news stories? Click here to find out more.

Advertise in this publication

As many local businesses know, advertising with Morinville Online/MofrinvilleNews.com is beneficial. Click here to learn more about our options.