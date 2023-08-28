Alexander holds Traditional Pow Wow

Above: From left: Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, Alexander First Nation Chief George Arcand Jr., and Alexis Nakota Sioux First Nation Chief Tony Alexis lead the Grand Entry at the Alexander First Nation Traditional Pow wow on Saturday, Aug. 26. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

photos by Stephen Dafoe

Alexander First Nation held its Traditional Pow Wow over three days from Friday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 27. In total, there were five Grand Entries for the weekend-long event.

Below are some photos from Saturday afternoon’s Grand Entry.