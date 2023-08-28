Postponed Due to Rain, Rock the Rails draws Morinville Youth

by Morinville Online Staff – photos by Lucie Roy and Stephen Dafoe

The much-awaited Rock the Rails event was scheduled to make its comeback in Morinville on Friday, August 18th, but was postponed due to rain. Presented in partnership with Vicious Cycle and Snow from St. Albert, the event promised an afternoon filled with thrilling entertainment for attendees.

Rock the Rails had originated from a local initiative to provide a platform for young individuals to showcase their extreme sports talents. Over time, it had become an anticipated annual Town tradition, drawing many participants.

The event took place at the Bob Foster Extreme Sports Park on 107 Street by the Skyline Ball Diamonds, catering to youths aged 6 to 17. Participants were encouraged to bring their skateboards, bikes, or scooters to explore new tricks and skills.

From 3:30 to 6 p.m., there were House of Wheels Demos with professional athletes demonstrating various stunts and maneuvers, showcasing their expertise and skills. From 6 to 6:45 p.m., participants had the opportunity to join the Spray Paint the Park event, where attendees engaged in a collaborative spray painting session to add their creativity to the park’s atmosphere. Prize Giveaways took place at 6:45 p.m.

“This was a great event for youth in our community,” said Barb Adamson, Community Development Supervisor ahead of the annual event. “Kids could watch professionals demonstrate their skills, contribute to the park’s aesthetics through spray painting, and had a chance to win prizes.”

Entry to Rock the Rails was free, and pre-registration was not required. The event also featured vendor booths and food trucks for attendees to purchase items.

Safety was a priority, and all participants had to wear helmets while engaging in activities at the extreme sports park.

Below are some photos from Friday’s event.

A highlight of the event each year is painting the park. – Lucie Roy Photo

– Lucie Roy Photo

-Lucie Roy Photo

Grinding the rails – Lucie Roy Photo

Colin Walker demonstrates a flip – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Quinton Wright does a flip as his friends watch from the other side of the bowl – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Brayden Wine flips his scooter during the Rock The Rails event on Friday, Aug. 25. – Stephen Dafoe Photo