Morinville BBQ & Open House: Celebrating RCMP’s 150 Years of Service

Morinville RCMP Detachment Sergeant Lew Simms and Sturgeon Victim Services Executive Director Lis Melvin pose by one of the detachment’s cruisers. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Morinville Detachment and Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) are uniting their efforts on Sept. 16 for an afternoon barbecue and open house to recognize the RCMP’s 150th anniversary and SVS’s partnership in assisting them and the community for many years.

The event, open to everyone, occurs on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morinville RCMP Detachment on 101 Avenue.

In addition to hamburgers, hotdogs, potato chips and other refreshments, SVS Executive Director Lis Melvin said several displays will be set up at the event, allowing an opportunity to learn the work of the RCMP, SVS, Morinville’s Bylaw Department, and even a recruiting table.

“We’re going to have Safety Bear on site and an RCMP member in Red Serge to take photos with,” Melvin said. “We’re looking at getting one of our cruisers set up so people can look at that.” She noted there may be a few additional surprises as well.

“We absolutely appreciate the communities that we serve throughout this region, and as much as we are celebrating the 150 years, we also want to celebrate the people we are serving and the partnership they are offering,” Melvin said.

The RCMP and SVs hope the community will come out and meet one another and some of the officers and SVS members who serve the Sturgeon region.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2023, marking a century and a half of dedicated service to Canada. Established on May 23, 1873, the RCMP has played a pivotal role in maintaining law and order, upholding justice, and ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

Sturgeon Victim Services is a community-based organization dedicated to providing support and assistance to victims of crime and trauma in the Sturgeon County region. Their mission is to empower individuals who have experienced crime or traumatic events by offering emotional support, practical guidance, and access to resources that can help them cope and recover.

“I think the emphasis is just the positive relationships throughout our communities,” Melvin said, noting there will be items available for children and their families to take home with them.

The event is open to all, free of cost, on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Morinville RCMP Detachment.