It’s YOUR Business: Insurance advice for home-based businesses

(NC) For small business owners who are operating their business out of their home, it is important to assess the level of business insurance coverage that you and your business require. This goes beyond your standard home insurance policy. Your home insurance policy may cover certain activities for your business, however, the coverage limits are generally much lower than what you would receive through a small business insurance policy.

There are also certain types of coverage that your home insurance policy would not cover. For example, if your business is temporarily shut down due to an insured event, you would not be covered for any loss of income during this period. Or if a customer is visiting your home-based business, and slips and injures themselves on your premises, you may not be covered under your home insurance policy if you are found liable. With providers such as TD Insurance, you can customize your small business insurance policy based on the needs of your business.

For home-based small business owners, you can learn more by contacting a licensed insurance advisor who can help you address any questions about insurance for your home-based business. You can also find more information at tdinsurance.com.