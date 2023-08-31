Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos our and your cameras captured this week.

ALEXANDER POW WOW

Alexander First Nation held its Traditional Pow Wow over three days from Friday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 27. In total, there were five Grand Entries for the weekend-long event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Above From left: Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, Alexander First Nation Chief George Arcand Jr., and Alexis Nakota Sioux First Nation Chief Tony Alexis lead the Grand Entry at the Alexander First Nation Traditional Pow wow on Saturday, Aug. 26. Below is a gallery of photos from Saturday’s grand entry. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

AROUND TOWN

Effective Tuesday, 29 August, Guardian Drugs Medicine Chest Pharmacy, located at 10013 100 St, near Sobeys transferred ownership to Shoppers Drug Mart. The new sign went up Wednesday afternoon. – Lucie Roy Photo

ROCK THE RAILS

Below are some photos from Friday’s event.

Lucie Roy Photo

Lucie Roy Photo

A highlight of the event each year is painting the park. – Lucie Roy Photo

– Lucie Roy Photo

-Lucie Roy Photo

Grinding the rails – Lucie Roy Photo

Colin Walker demonstrates a flip – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Quinton Wright does a flip as his friends watch from the other side of the bowl – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Brayden Wine flips his scooter during the Rock The Rails event on Friday, Aug. 25. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

BIRDS AND THE SKY

The moon appears orange in the sky on Friday, Aug. 25 viewed behind the trees. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A plane passes in front of Monday night’s moon – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Tuesday’s moon was bright in the sky. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Wednesday night was the Super Moon / Blue Moon combo. A blue moon is when a full moon occurs twice in the same month. The super moon refers to the moon’s closer proximity to earth. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A blue jay sits atop a pole. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

An American crow rests on a rooftop. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Yellow-rumped warbler. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

An intricate spider web sits on a bush. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Pine Warbler – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A colourful plane passes over Morinville on Monday, Aug. 28. – Stephen Dafoe Photo