Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos our and your cameras captured this week.
ALEXANDER POW WOW
Alexander First Nation held its Traditional Pow Wow over three days from Friday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 27. In total, there were five Grand Entries for the weekend-long event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Above From left: Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, Alexander First Nation Chief George Arcand Jr., and Alexis Nakota Sioux First Nation Chief Tony Alexis lead the Grand Entry at the Alexander First Nation Traditional Pow wow on Saturday, Aug. 26. Below is a gallery of photos from Saturday’s grand entry. – Stephen Dafoe Photos
AROUND TOWN
Effective Tuesday, 29 August, Guardian Drugs Medicine Chest Pharmacy, located at 10013 100 St, near Sobeys transferred ownership to Shoppers Drug Mart. The new sign went up Wednesday afternoon. – Lucie Roy Photo
ROCK THE RAILS
Below are some photos from Friday’s event.
Lucie Roy Photo
Lucie Roy Photo
A highlight of the event each year is painting the park. – Lucie Roy Photo
– Lucie Roy Photo
-Lucie Roy Photo
Grinding the rails – Lucie Roy Photo
Colin Walker demonstrates a flip – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Quinton Wright does a flip as his friends watch from the other side of the bowl – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Brayden Wine flips his scooter during the Rock The Rails event on Friday, Aug. 25. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
BIRDS AND THE SKY
The moon appears orange in the sky on Friday, Aug. 25 viewed behind the trees. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A plane passes in front of Monday night’s moon – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Tuesday’s moon was bright in the sky. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Wednesday night was the Super Moon / Blue Moon combo. A blue moon is when a full moon occurs twice in the same month. The super moon refers to the moon’s closer proximity to earth. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A blue jay sits atop a pole. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
An American crow rests on a rooftop. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Yellow-rumped warbler. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
An intricate spider web sits on a bush. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Pine Warbler – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A colourful plane passes over Morinville on Monday, Aug. 28. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Be the first to comment