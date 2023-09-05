Around Town: Morinville Slo-Pitch Association Red Eye Tournament

photos by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Mixed Slo-Pitch Association hosted their softball tournament over the weekend from September 1st to 3rd. The non-stop baseball action lasted for three days and nights during the Red Eye Tournament.

This event took place at the Skyline Sports Field Ball Diamonds, and the 24-hour play continued under the lights once darkness fell.

Vice President Mike Segreto mentioned that 30 teams participated in the event, which kicked off on Friday at 7 p.m. with games taking place on all the diamonds.

Below are some photos from the event.