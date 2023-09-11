Connecting, Learning, and Fun in Bon Accord

story and photos by Lucie Roy

More than 40 local businesses and organizations were at the Bon Accord Community Hall on Sunday for an afternoon of connecting, learning and fun.

The event included an opportunity to speak to MLA Morinville-St Albert Dale Nally, Bon Accord Mayor Brian Holden and Councillors Timothy Larson and Tanya May.

Making an appearance was the Edmonton Oilers mascot, Hunter.

Some displays included SHINE (Supporting Hope Independence Natural Environments) Beyond Limits, based in Sturgeon Public Schools with Jamoe Hellinga and Helen Lawrence.

Some of the organizations included the Bon Accord & District Ag Society with application forms for the Bob Putnam Memorial Community Service Scholarship, Golden Gems Seniors, Girl Guides of Canada, JMMF (Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation), Sturgeon Unity Singers, Thistle Highland Dance, Gibbons 4-H Sew and Sos Multi Club celebrating 54 years, Creating Hope Society, Families First Society, Renew Bookstore, Edmonton Garrison Fitness Centre, Communities in Bloom, Jurassic Forest, Arlene`s Salon, CNN Spurs, Library Food Bank and others.



MLA Dale Nally, Edmonton Oilers Mascot Hunter and Bon Accord Mayor Brian Holden.

Jocelyn Hansen, Manager Fusion Thrift Shoppe at her booth with Edmonton Oilers Mascot Hunter

SHINE Beyond Limits with Jamie Hellinga and Helen Lawrence.

Bon Accord & District Ag Society with Lillian Hillyer and Sharon Blais. On the far right is Marg Swyers, with information on the Golden Gems Seniors.

Nolan Smith was excited to meet Edmonton Oilers Mascot Hunter and have his picture taken with him.

Gayle Boyd with her booth on Girl Guides of Canada. Boyd is busy with members Bon Accord and Gibbons Pathfinders.

Sturgeon Unity Singers member Sherida Allison (left) and (right) Arlene`s Salon display.

Two members of the Gibbons 4-H Sew and Sos Multi Club with Leona Petherbridge. Petherbridge said the club is celebrating 54 years. They offer Life Skills, Canine, Beef, Archery, Small Engines and Vet Sciences. The age levels start at Cleavers from 6-8 years, Juniors, Intermediates, Seniors and Adult Leaders.

Renew Bookstore with Vicky Stawnichy is a new online outlet to order books from her huge inventory. She said she usually brings books to events and operates out of Morinville.

Communities in Bloom Shannon Loehr and Myrna Ross with photos of their many projects. Projects included Centennial Park Perennial bed, Banners and Hanging Baskets, Tubs and Aggregate garbage cans, Heritage Rose garden, Welcome Bed, Library Bed, Cemetery and their latest- Heritage Project to celebrate the pioneers who established the area around Bon Accord.

Tanya Hogan, Cultural Support Worker, Creating Hope Society; Lisa Berry Families First Society; and Lauren Murphy, Families First Society

JMMF Outreach Worker Whitney Czarnecki

Edmonton Garrison Fitness Centre Charlene Gray with Edmonton Oilers Mascot Hunter.

Rachel Jones with Jurassic Forest display.

Hunter speaking with members of the Bon Accord Community Church.