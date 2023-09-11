Oktoberfest fundraiser coming to the Cultural Centre

A Tirolerhut (Tyrolean hat) and a pint of beer, two well-known symbols of Oktoberfest, sit on a bar top. The Morinville Curling Club will host Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 23. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Globally, Oktoberfest runs from Saturday, Sept. 16 to Tuesday, Oct. 3, but the Morinville iteration of the German celebration will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Past President and Morinville Curling Club Director Gary Kearns said the club was looking for a date for a fundraiser, dance and silent auction with an eye on the fall ahead of the curling season.

“Sept.23 was open to us, and what a wonderful opportunity to put together an Oktoberfest in the town because there hasn’t been one in quite a while,” Kearns said. “We thought—it’s just before the curling season starts, and so we can generate some potential interest in the community. Folks that are interested would still have time to sign up. It’s a nice kickoff for the curling season as well.”

The Sept. 23 event will have a dance with live music by The Hedstroms, a silent auction already growing with donations, a 50/50 draw, a food truck with Bratwurst dogs and other food items, and beer, including German beer.

Kearns explained that the Morinville Curling Club was doing fine financially before the pandemic, but pandemic restrictions affected that, necessitating some additional fundraising.

“We weren’t able to curl, and when we were able to curl, it was in a limited fashion,” Kearns said. “During that period of time, our revenues dropped substantially, and our expenditures increased. So prior to COVID, we were flush, and post-COVID, we are really in a pickle with not a really good financial situation.”

Kearns and the other organizers hope the community will assist the fundraiser by coming out for the evening on Sept. 23 for live music and an entertaining evening with lots of fun and frivolity.

“Oktoberfest has been around for over 200 years, starting first in Germany, and it’s a worldwide phenomenon,” Kearns said. “If you haven’t been to an Oktoberfest, come out and sample ours. You won’t be disappointed.”

Tickets for the event are $15 each and available at Sobeys Morinville, The Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce Office, online at Eventbrite or by contacting the curling club at info@morinvillecurlingclub.com.

“We’re hoping this may turn into an annual event where residents from the town and surrounding area will be able to celebrate with us the amalgam of the great sport of curling with the traditional celebration of Oktoberfest,” Kearns said, adding tickets are limited to 375. “So, Hurry Hard to pick up your tickets.”

Anyone wishing to donate items to the silent auction can call Gary Kearns at 587-222-3408 or visit MorinvilleCurlingClub.com and contact the president or vice president.