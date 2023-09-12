Editorial: Beware the “Look Who Died” Scam on Facebook

In the age of social media, where connection and communication are just a click away, Facebook remains one of the most popular platforms for sharing our lives with friends and family. Unfortunately, this accessibility also opens the door for malicious actors to exploit our emotions and vulnerabilities. One such nefarious scheme that has gained traction in recent times is the “Look Who Died” scam on Facebook, a heartless ploy that preys on our natural curiosity and empathy.

The “Look Who Died” scam is a deceptive and cruel hoax that takes advantage of the human tendency to want to know more about the well-being of our acquaintances. It usually begins with a sensationalist or provocative headline, something along the lines of “OMG! Can’t believe [Friend’s Name] has passed away! Click to see more!” Intrigued and concerned, unsuspecting users click on the link to find out more, only to be led down a dark and deceitful path.

DON’T CLICK IT.

These scams typically redirect users to fraudulent websites that aim to collect personal information or even spread malware. Cybercriminals often craft these sites to mimic the appearance of Facebook, making it difficult to discern their true nature. Once users are lured in, they may be asked to provide personal information, download malicious files, or even pay fees for access to information that doesn’t exist. The emotional manipulation involved in these scams is appalling, as it capitalizes on our deepest fears and empathy for others.

The dangers of falling victim to the “Look Who Died” scam are manifold. First and foremost, your personal information can be compromised, potentially leading to identity theft or financial fraud. Moreover, downloading malware can seriously damage your device and put your personal data at risk. Additionally, clicking on these fraudulent links can inadvertently spread the scam further, harming more individuals within your network.

To protect yourself and your loved ones from falling victim to such heartless scams on Facebook, it’s essential to exercise caution and follow these guidelines:

Think before you click: Always question the authenticity of sensationalist headlines or suspicious links, especially those related to sensitive topics like death or tragedy. Verify information: If you come across concerning news about someone you know, reach out to them privately or contact mutual friends to confirm the accuracy of the information before clicking on any links. Use security software: Ensure your device has reputable antivirus and antimalware software installed to help protect against malicious downloads. Stay informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest online scams and hoaxes to recognize potential threats when they arise. Report suspicious content: If you encounter any suspicious posts or links on Facebook, report them to the platform immediately so that they can take action against these scams.

The “Look Who Died” scam is a reminder that we should approach the internet with vigilance and skepticism. By staying informed and practicing digital hygiene, we can protect ourselves and our online communities from the heartless schemes of cybercriminals.

Interestingly enough, Facebook has blocked us from showing this news article on their platform, but has seemingly done little to block these ongoing scams that endanger their users.