Turning Zucchini into Delightful Fridge Pickles: A Summer Harvest Recipe

by Morinville Online Staff

The other day, I was doing paperwork at the dining room table when a neighbour knocked on my door to ask if I liked zucchini.

After replying that we do, I was offered some. Quite a lot, actually.

We’d previously received some this season, made a zucchini loaf, enough zucchini relish to last the season, some hummus (which was a new use), and found some creative ways to sauté and use the rest.

What now to do with the recent acquisitions? Make some pickles.

Introduction

Zucchinis are one of those abundant summer vegetables that seem to multiply overnight in your garden or mysteriously appear on your doorstep thanks to generous neighbours. While there are countless ways to enjoy zucchinis, making refrigerator pickles is a fantastic and delicious way to preserve their freshness and flavour.

In this article, we will walk you through a simple and quick recipe for turning your surplus zucchinis into delectable fridge pickles.

Ingredients

Note: The quantities below are for a single batch of zucchini fridge pickles. Feel free to adjust the amounts according to your zucchini surplus.

4-5 medium-sized zucchinis

1 large red onion

4 cloves of garlic, minced

2 cups white vinegar

2 cups water

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon celery seeds

Instructions

Before you begin, ensure that your zucchinis are thoroughly washed and scrubbed.

1. Prepare the Zucchinis:

Start by trimming the ends of the zucchinis and then thinly slice them into rounds, about 1/4 inch thick. You can also cut them into spears if you prefer a different shape. Place the sliced zucchinis into a large mixing bowl.

2. Slice the Onion:

Peel and thinly slice the red onion. Add it to the bowl with the zucchinis.

3. Create the Brine:

Combine the white vinegar, water, granulated sugar, kosher salt, black peppercorns, mustard seeds, red pepper flakes, and celery seeds in a medium saucepan. Heat this mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar and salt have completely dissolved. This will create a flavorful brine for your pickles.

4. Combine Zucchinis, Onions, and Brine:

Pour the hot brine over the sliced zucchini and onions in the mixing bowl. Gently toss everything together to ensure the zucchini and onions are evenly coated with the brine.

5. Cool and Refrigerate:

Allow the zucchini and onion mixture to cool to room temperature. Once cooled, cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. This resting period allows the flavours to meld and intensify.

6. Enjoy Your Zucchini Fridge Pickles:

Your zucchini fridge pickles are now ready to enjoy! They make a delightful addition to sandwiches, burgers, salads, or as a tangy and crunchy snack.

Storage: These refrigerator pickles will keep well in the fridge for 2-3 weeks. Be sure to store them in an airtight container to maintain their crispness.

Conclusion

When life gives you zucchinis, turn them into delicious fridge pickles!