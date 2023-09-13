Legal’s Annual Meet the Community Event to Feature Big Block Party and New Skate Jam

by Morinville Online Staff

The Town of Legal is gearing up to host its highly anticipated annual “Meet the Community” event, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever. Scheduled for Sunday, September 17, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Citadel Park, the event is set to bring the community together for an afternoon of fun and connection.

One exciting addition to this year’s festivities is the “House of Wheels Skate Jam.” Skate enthusiasts and onlookers can look forward to thrilling scooter trick demos, skate park games, and exciting giveaways. It’s an opportunity for extreme sports fans to witness some impressive skills in action.

Families with children won’t be disappointed either, as there will be a dedicated Kids Fun Zone featuring inflatables, face painting, games, including cornhole, and more. And what’s a community gathering without some good food? Attendees can enjoy a free BBQ offering mouthwatering hamburgers, chips, and refreshing beverages.

One of the event’s standout features is the organizational trade show, which brings various community groups together under one roof, offering residents valuable insights into the town’s diverse offerings and services.

Residents are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and stay a while, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere and forging connections with their neighbours. Additionally, the event will accept donations for the local food bank, providing an opportunity for attendees to contribute to the well-being of their community.

For more information and updates, visit Legal.ca. Don’t miss out on this fantastic community event!