Posyluzny brings home the medals

by Morinville Online Staff

Morinville resident Darren Posyluzny has once again demonstrated his exceptional athleticism and competitive spirit, clinching an impressive array of medals at the recent World Police and Fire Games held in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

From July 28 to August 6, 2023, Posyluzny joined over 8,500 athletes from more than 50 countries in this biennial Olympic-style competition designed exclusively for law enforcement officers and firefighters.

The World Police and Fire Games, known for its diverse array of sports, featured more than 60 unique events this year. Since its inception, this global event has been hosted in various countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Northern Ireland, Spain, and Sweden.

Posyluzny’s outstanding performance saw him secure medals in all the events he participated in. His achievements included five medals:

Gold in the “Toughest Competitor Alive” event, an intense one-day competition involving a 5km run, shot put, 100m sprint, 100m swim, 20’ rope climb, bench press, pull-ups, and an obstacle course.

Another Gold in the "Push/Pull" event, featuring bench press and deadlift.

Silver in the bench press category.

A second Silver in the 500m indoor rowing event.

Lastly, a Bronze in the shot put competition.

Posyluzny’s remarkable journey in the World Police and Fire Games spans over two decades, dating back to 2001. His dedication and unwavering commitment to his craft have led him to attend nine editions of the Games. In 2022, due to COVID-19, the Games scheduled for 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, were postponed until 2022 at which time Posyluzny participated and won gold in the “Toughest Competitor Alive” event.

Below are some submitted photos of Posyluzny competing in this year’s games: