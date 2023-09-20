Food: End of Summer Savory Zucchini and Carrot Muffins with Smoked Gouda and Chives

As summer bids farewell, it’s time to savour the last of the season’s bounty. And what better way to do that than with a delightful recipe that combines the goodness of zucchini and carrots with the rich flavours of smoked Gouda cheese and the freshness of chives? These savoury muffins are perfect for a late summer picnic or a cozy brunch. Let’s dive into this recipe and celebrate the end of summer with a burst of flavours!

Ingredients:

For the Muffins:

1 cup grated zucchini (about 1 medium-sized zucchini)

1 cup grated carrot (about 2 medium-sized carrots)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup grated smoked Gouda cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 large eggs

1/4 cup milk

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the Topping (optional):

1/4 cup grated smoked Gouda cheese

2 tablespoons chopped chives

Instructions:

Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners or grease it lightly. Grate and Squeeze: Grate the zucchini and carrots using a box grater. Once grated, place them in a clean kitchen towel or paper towels and squeeze out any excess moisture. This step is crucial to avoid soggy muffins. Prepare the Dry Ingredients: In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Mix well. Prepare the Wet Ingredients: In another bowl, whisk together the melted butter, Greek yogurt, eggs, and milk until well combined. Combine Everything: Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and gently mix until just combined. Don’t overmix; a few lumps are okay. Add the Goodies: Fold in the grated zucchini, carrot, smoked Gouda cheese, and chopped chives. Again, be careful not to overmix; you want these ingredients evenly distributed. Fill the Muffin Cups: Using an ice cream scoop or a spoon, fill each muffin cup about 2/3 full with the muffin batter. Add the Topping (Optional): Sprinkle some grated smoked Gouda cheese and chopped chives on top of each muffin for an extra burst of flavor and a touch of elegance. Bake: Place the muffin tin in the preheated oven and bake for 18-20 minutes or until the muffins are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool and Enjoy: Allow the muffins to cool in the tin for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. These muffins are delightful when served warm or at room temperature.

These savoury zucchini and carrot muffins with smoked Gouda and chives are a delightful way to bid adieu to summer. Their savoury, cheesy goodness combined with the fresh crunch of veggies and the aromatic chives will leave your taste buds singing. Serve them as a side dish for your end-of-summer barbecues, or enjoy them with a cup of tea on a cozy afternoon. Either way, they’re bound to become a new favourite. Enjoy the last taste of summer, and here’s to the upcoming autumn delights! Happy cooking!