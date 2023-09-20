Legal joins the Northern Lights Library System

by Lucie Roy

Legal Town Council signed on to membership with the Northern Lights Library System (NLLS).

This membership allows Legal residents to be eligible for regular library card services at surrounding libraries, and Legal can start to develop library services of its own. The next step is to establish a library space in town so local and area residents can access resources locally, attend library programs, and have a welcoming, barrier-free space for all.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Town of Legal signed the Northern Lights Library System agreement with NLLS Executive Director James MacDonald and Board Chair Jenn Anheliger.

Anheliger said the NLLS is one part of seven regional library systems in Alberta.

“Working together with partners and members our libraries can accomplish more than any single library could alone,” Anheliger said. “Together, we offer access to a consortium of inventory, materials and services for all patrons, a gateway to global information services delivered locally, system-wide service so member libraries can focus on local customer service, pooling of resources, support for member libraries to remain current and access to a network of professionals.”

Anheliger went on to say NLLS was excited for the Town of Legal and how much value NLLS membership will bring the community and residents.

“Libraries act as the anchor for communities and consistently remain a sanctuary and joy where patrons feel safe and welcomed,” she said. “The phenomenal passion and hard work demonstrated by library boards to create a library is what we should be celebrating today. The dedication of a community to form a library board and become a member of Northern Lights is not a small feat, but your success is apparent here today and something Legal is surely very proud of.”

Membership with NLLS will help ensure residents have access to broadband internet, authoritative information, technology tools, and services needed to help communities thrive.

“Equitable access to resources and materials provided by NLLS enables all Albertans to learn, grow and flourish,” she said. “Your membership with NLLS will allow your small-town community to have big-city access while being a community-driven hub.”

Members of the Legal Library Board Lois Herrick, Melanie Thibault, Belinda Halbach, Jenny Baril, James MacDonald NLLS Executive Director, speaking NLLS Board Chair Jenn Anheliger and Mayor Trina Jones at the signing of Legal to the Northern Lights Library System.

Northern Lights Library System (NLLS) Executive Director James MacDonald, NLLS Chair Jenn Anheliger and Town of Legal Mayor Trina Jones.

Library display with Lois Herrick and Jenny Baril at the Meet Your Community Big Block Party held Sunday in Legal at Citadel Park.