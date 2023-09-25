Culture – and beer – take over the weekend in Morinville

photos by Stephen Dafoe

Alberta Culture Days is an annual celebration that showcases the rich and diverse cultural tapestry of the Canadian province of Alberta. During this event, communities across Alberta come alive with a vibrant array of arts, heritage, and cultural activities.

Alberta Culture Days occurred in Morinville on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens on 104 Street. The previous evening, the Morinville Curling Club hosted Oktoberfest at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre as a fundraiser for the club. Aproximately 270 tickets were sold.

Sunday’s Alberta Culture Days event included a cultural performance by Jingle Dancer Martina Aginas of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation and Alexander First Nation’s Kicking Horse Singers.

Other entertainment and activities included musician Ivy Mills, soapstone carving with artist Sarah Hall, a display from the Morinville Community Library and a giant colouring wall.

One of the afternoon’s highlights was the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens’ watermelon eating contest. The event drew a good number of competitors in the junior category. The Gardens also held youth and adult contests.

Morinville Curling Club Director Steve Hutchings poses in traditional German costume while holding one of the evening’s silent auction items. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Timothy McIllwraith (left) and Lyra Cooper (right) took part in the first round of the watermelon eating contest put on by the Community Gardens with watermelon donated by Sobeys Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe

Brothers Everett (left) and Emerson (right) take part in the second round of the watermelon eating contest. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Alexander First Nation’s Kicking Horse Singers perform. In back is Jingle Dancer Martina Aginas of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Jingle Dancer Martina Aginas of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation performs. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Musician Ivy Mills performs at the opening of the Alberta Culture Days event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

One of the activities was a giant colouring wall. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Oliver Harding works on a soapstone carving. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Timothy McIllwraith (left) and Lyra Cooper (right) dance to a little Taylor Swift at the Alberta Culture Days event in Morinville on Sunday, Sept. 24. – Stephen Dafoe Photo