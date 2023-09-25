Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

AROUND TOWN

Morinville Jet Graeme Hampton works the puck away from the Regals during the Jets’ home-ice opener on Sunday, Sept. 17. The Jets defeated the Regals 7-3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Past President Shaun Thompson (left) passed the chair to new President Matthew Lee as Executive Director Roberta Pawluk looks puzzled in the background in this playful moment ahead of the Sept. 13 Chamber AGM – Stephen Dafoe Photo

RCMP 150TH EVENT

Khyree Seymour has her photo taken with Constable Cole McCaugherty. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Enforcement Services had an information booth with some swag for visitors to take. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Fiona Brown and younger sister Amelia check out a Morinville Peace Officer vehicle. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville RCMP Staff Sergeant Chris Palfy kept the burgers grilling at the RCMP 150th Anniversary event in Morinville on Saturday, Sept. 16. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville RCMP Detachment Sergeant Lew Simms gets ready to greet Safety Bear. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville RCMP Detachment Sergeant Lew Simms talks to area residents at the event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The RCMP 150th Anniversary bbq was well attended throughout its four hours. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LEGAL – MEET THE COMMUNITY EVENT

Front, Councillor Andy Beaton, Mayor Trina Jones, Back row Councillors Fred Malott, Pat Hills and Deputy Mayor Carol Tremblay. – Lucie Roy Photo

Air fryer winner Janice Bolen. Presented by Carol Coutts of the Bon Accord/Gibbons Food Bank who made their draw at the event. – Lucie Roy Photo

Face painting. – Lucie Roy Photo

Bon Accord/Gibbons Food Bank with Bonnie Nimmo and Carol Coutts. – Lucie Roy Photo

Legal School Principal Lisa Kleparchuk. – Lucie Roy Photo

Legal Public School Principal Kessia Brenneis and Andrea Ameobi Vice principal. – Lucie Roy Photo

Homeland Housing Audrey Wiberg and Cate Barnes with brochures for Chateau Sturgeon Lodge. – Lucie Roy Photo

Members of the Legal Fire Department, Captain Craig Morrissey and Firefighter Brendon Gogo. – Lucie Roy Photo

Sturgeon Victim Services. – Lucie Roy Photo

Club 60 Roses June Charrois and Iris Fraser. – Lucie Roy Photo

Lions Club of Legal Barb Malott. – Lucie Roy Photo

Legal Town Council signed on to membership with the Northern Lights Library System (NLLS). This membership allows Legal residents to be eligible for regular library card services at surrounding libraries, and Legal can start to develop library services of its own. The next step is to establish a library space in town so local and area residents can access resources locally, attend library programs, and have a welcoming, barrier-free space for all. – Lucie Roy Photo

BIRDS AND SUCH

A blue jay takes its prize and takes off. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Common Grackle. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A red squirrel drops by for a close-up. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Yellow-rumped warbler. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

White-throated sparrow. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

House sparrow – Stephen Dafoe Photo

ACFA EVENT

The French Association of Alberta (Association cAnadienne-francaise de l’Alberta ACFA) Centralta region hosted a family event on Friday night, Sept. 16. Guests had an opportunity to speak French with Gilbert Cantin and Jean-Denis Legault, both Advisors with ACFA Centralta and with Centralta Regional Director Josee Cote. The Centralta region ACFA is committed to promote the development of French life and culture within the French-speaking communities of the Centralta region. The well-attended event was hosted at Ellesmere Playground Park in St Albert and was open to everyone with a corn roast, free hot dogs, and games and inflatable for the children. The second annual regional sugar pie competition took place and the winner Sonya Bryant will be representing our region at the provincial final competition to be held in Edmonton in October during the Francophonie Convention. – Lucie Roy Photos

FALL GOLF

The Webb Family and Quinn`s Plumbing & Heating hosted the Fall Fun Golf Classic in support of Morinville Adopt a Family on Saturday at Goose Hummock Golf Resort. At the registration desk Sandra Wood and Monique Webb said they had 36 teams, 144 players and 25 volunteers, silent auction items and raffles. Speaking at the Opening Ceremony was Tim Quinn, Andrew Webb, Sarah Hall with Morinville`s Marvelous Mom`s Adopt a Family and Sturgeon Public School Chair & Ward 7 Trustee Irene Gibbons. Hall made a presentation to the Quinn and Webb families hosting the event to thank them for all their dedication and devotion to the families in need. Last year the Fall Fun Classic Contributions to the MMM`s Adopt a Family was $13,395.20.

Sarah Hall, Irene Gibbons, Andrew Webb and Tim Quinn. – Lucie Roy Photo

Team Awesome with Shallen Moore, Andrew Webb and Gerald Skowronski. – Lucie Roy Photo