Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

AROUND TOWN
Morinville Jet Graeme Hampton works the puck away from the Regals during the Jets’ home-ice opener on Sunday, Sept. 17. The Jets defeated the Regals 7-3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Past President Shaun Thompson (left) passed the chair to new President Matthew Lee as Executive Director Roberta Pawluk looks puzzled in the background in this playful moment ahead of the Sept. 13 Chamber AGM – Stephen Dafoe Photo
RCMP 150TH EVENT
Khyree Seymour has her photo taken with Constable Cole McCaugherty. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Morinville Enforcement Services had an information booth with some swag for visitors to take. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Fiona Brown and younger sister Amelia check out a Morinville Peace Officer vehicle. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Morinville RCMP Staff Sergeant Chris Palfy kept the burgers grilling at the RCMP 150th Anniversary event in Morinville on Saturday, Sept. 16. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Morinville RCMP Detachment Sergeant Lew Simms gets ready to greet Safety Bear. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Morinville RCMP Detachment Sergeant Lew Simms talks to area residents at the event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
The RCMP 150th Anniversary bbq was well attended throughout its four hours. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
LEGAL – MEET THE COMMUNITY EVENT
Front, Councillor Andy Beaton, Mayor Trina Jones, Back row Councillors Fred Malott, Pat Hills and Deputy Mayor Carol Tremblay. – Lucie Roy Photo
Air fryer winner Janice Bolen. Presented by Carol Coutts of the Bon Accord/Gibbons Food Bank who made their draw at the event. – Lucie Roy Photo
Face painting. – Lucie Roy Photo
Bon Accord/Gibbons Food Bank with Bonnie Nimmo and Carol Coutts. – Lucie Roy Photo
Legal School Principal Lisa Kleparchuk. – Lucie Roy Photo
Legal Public School Principal Kessia Brenneis and Andrea Ameobi Vice principal. – Lucie Roy Photo
Homeland Housing Audrey Wiberg and Cate Barnes with brochures for Chateau Sturgeon Lodge. – Lucie Roy Photo
Members of the Legal Fire Department, Captain Craig Morrissey and Firefighter Brendon Gogo. – Lucie Roy Photo
Sturgeon Victim Services. – Lucie Roy Photo
Club 60 Roses June Charrois and Iris Fraser. – Lucie Roy Photo
Lions Club of Legal Barb Malott. – Lucie Roy Photo
Legal Town Council signed on to membership with the Northern Lights Library System (NLLS). This membership allows Legal residents to be eligible for regular library card services at surrounding libraries, and Legal can start to develop library services of its own. The next step is to establish a library space in town so local and area residents can access resources locally, attend library programs, and have a welcoming, barrier-free space for all. – Lucie Roy Photo
BIRDS AND SUCH
A blue jay takes its prize and takes off. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Common Grackle. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A red squirrel drops by for a close-up. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Yellow-rumped warbler. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
White-throated sparrow. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
House sparrow – Stephen Dafoe Photo
ACFA EVENT
The French Association of Alberta (Association cAnadienne-francaise de l’Alberta ACFA) Centralta region hosted a family event on Friday night, Sept. 16. Guests had an opportunity to speak French with Gilbert Cantin and Jean-Denis Legault, both Advisors with ACFA Centralta and with Centralta Regional Director Josee Cote. The Centralta region ACFA is committed to promote the development of French life and culture within the French-speaking communities of the Centralta region. The well-attended event was hosted at Ellesmere Playground Park in St Albert and was open to everyone with a corn roast, free hot dogs, and games and inflatable for the children. The second annual regional sugar pie competition took place and the winner Sonya Bryant will be representing our region at the provincial final competition to be held in Edmonton in October during the Francophonie Convention. – Lucie Roy Photos
FALL GOLF
The Webb Family and Quinn`s Plumbing & Heating hosted the Fall Fun Golf Classic in support of Morinville Adopt a Family on Saturday at Goose Hummock Golf Resort. At the registration desk Sandra Wood and Monique Webb said they had 36 teams, 144 players and 25 volunteers, silent auction items and raffles. Speaking at the Opening Ceremony was Tim Quinn, Andrew Webb, Sarah Hall with Morinville`s Marvelous Mom`s Adopt a Family and Sturgeon Public School Chair & Ward 7 Trustee Irene Gibbons. Hall made a presentation to the Quinn and Webb families hosting the event to thank them for all their dedication and devotion to the families in need. Last year the Fall Fun Classic Contributions to the MMM`s Adopt a Family was $13,395.20.
Sarah Hall, Irene Gibbons, Andrew Webb and Tim Quinn. – Lucie Roy Photo
Team Awesome with Shallen Moore, Andrew Webb and Gerald Skowronski. – Lucie Roy Photo
Be the first to comment