Morinville News Bite: Youth-Run Autumn Market Charms Seniors and Visitors

photos by Lucie Roy

Aspen House held a Children’s Autumn Market on September 23, exclusively featuring youth vendors.

The young participants took on the responsibility of crafting, creating, and even baking (with parental guidance) their goods for sale.

The event took place in the parking lot, where tables were set up alongside a sizeable Autumn-themed backdrop, providing an ideal spot for photos with goats.

Additionally, a face painting booth and a beverage stand run by seniors selling lemonade and iced tea were also present.

The seniors in attendance were appreciative of the opportunity to peruse the variety of items available for purchase. For some, this event served as a valuable substitute for their inability to attend the Farmer’s Market, a cherished outing they had previously enjoyed.