Savour the flavours of France: Duck confit with honey and rosemary

(NC) Indulge in the rustic sophistication of duck confit with honey and rosemary, a French delight that brings the heartwarming tastes of the southwest to your table. This sumptuous dish is a perfect centerpiece for gatherings, whether you’re hosting an intimate dinner or a festive family feast. Tender duck meat, infused with a luscious honey and rosemary sauce, complements the crispy roasted potatoes.

French Duck Confit with Honey and Rosemary Prep time: 20-30 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Makes: 4 servings Ingredients: 4 whole confit duck legs

2 tbsp (30 ml) duck fat

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 large carrots, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

½ cup (125 ml) red wine

1 cup (250 ml) honey

2 tsp (10 ml) soy sauce

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 cloves garlic, skin on, lightly crushed

8 large potatoes, skin on

12 baby potatoes, skin on

½ cup (125ml) fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste Directions: Heat a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the duck fat and confit duck legs, browning them on all sides for approximately 5 to 7 minutes. Remove and set aside. In the same pot, add the onion, garlic, carrots and celery. Sauté until the vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Pour in the red wine and let it reduce by half; around 5 to 7 minutes. Add the honey, soy sauce, rosemary sprigs and crushed garlic cloves to the pot. Stir and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Let it infuse for 10 minutes. Return the duck legs to the pot, ensuring they are submerged in the sauce. Cover and let the mixture cook over low heat for 1½ to 2 hours until the meat becomes tender and easily falls off the bone. Carefully remove the duck legs from the sauce and shred the meat using a fork. Return the shredded meat to the sauce and mix well. While the duck is cooking, preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Cut the large potatoes in half lengthwise. Place these potatoes, cut side down, in a large oven-safe skillet with the melted duck fat. Cook for 5 minutes until they take on a light golden hue. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the potatoes for 15 minutes, until they are crisp and golden. In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the baby potatoes until tender, approximately 15 minutes. Drain. Once the duck is ready, arrange the roasted potatoes on a serving platter. Sprinkle them with fresh parsley, salt and pepper. Serve the duck meat and sauce over the roasted potatoes. Place the baby potatoes alongside the duck and roasted potatoes. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley. Pair with a robust red wine and immerse yourself in the rich flavours and traditions of France. Learn about exquisite villa getaways in France and other locales at hostedvillas.com.