Fort Saskatchewan and Morinville RCMP investigate a series of Break and Enters

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

Fort Saskatchewan and Morinville RCMP are investigating after receiving multiple similar break and enters involving who police believe are the same suspects.

On Aug. 25, 2023, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a report of a break in to a locked compound off 88 Avenue in Fort Saskatchewan. Fuel was taken as well a generator. A Black and Grey pick up were observed during the break in.

On Sept. 5, 2023, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a report of a break in to a Card lock on Highway 15 in Lamont County. Three suspects in two trucks stole a 2012 Ford F150 pick up bearing Alberta Licence plate BFT-0602. This vehicle has yet to be recovered.

On Sept. 8, 2023, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a report of a break in to business on 88 Avenue in Fort Saskatchewan. Tools were taken from the business. 3 suspects and a least one grey Chevrolet pick up were observed.

On Sept 11, 2023, Morinville RCMP received a report of a break in to a card lock on Highway 651 in Sturgeon County near Legal. 6 tidy tanks were stolen. Three suspects appeared to be driving a White, Grey, and Black Chevrolet pickup trucks. One of the truck is believed to have fled an RCMP traffic stop earlier in the day.

On Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a report of a break in to business on 88 avenue in Fort Saskatchewan. Tools were taken from the business. 4 suspects and 3 trucks were observed during the crime. This crime was against the same business as the Sept. 8 Break in.

While RCMP investigate we are asking residents to report suspicious activity and call police if you have any information.

If you have any information on these incidents, please call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at (780) 997-7900. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.