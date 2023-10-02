Fort Saskatchewan RCMP continue to nab Highway high flyers

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On September 28, 2023 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a member of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP observed a Toyota GR86 travelling at extreme speeds on Highway 15 near the Old Fort Trail. Traffic was heavy, given the time of day.

A Laser speed measuring device was used to calculate the vehicle’s speed at 197km/hr in a posted 100km/hr zone. A 20-year-old male resident of Fort Saskatchewan was arrested and charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP once again reminds all motorists to obey the posted speed limits and to call 911 to report dangerous driving in progress.