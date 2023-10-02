St. Jean Baptiste’s First Annual Fall Supper a Resounding Success at Morinville Community High School

Above: Drama students gathered for a group photo before their performance on Sunday night,

photos by Lucie Roy

The sold-out St. Jean Baptiste 1st Annual Fall Supper was held Sunday night at the Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Gym.

A small table with crushed brick from the church in the form of a cross, a large print, wine basket, an afghan and knitted pumpkin were just some of the silent auction items.

Thirty MCHS Drama Llamas students, accompanied by Director Vanessa King and music by Riley Quinn provided a sneak peek at the MCHS performance of Matilda, followed by two solo singing performances.

Noreen Radford speaking to the crowd. – Lucie Roy Photo

Meeting old friends. – Lucie Roy Photo