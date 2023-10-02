Westlock Warriors Dominate Morinville Kings in Home Opener

Above: Westlock Warrior Jesse Morrison and Morinville King Matt Benko battle for the puck heading towards the Morinville Kings’ zone in the home-opener at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Sunday, Oct. 1. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

It was a challenging home opener for the Morinville Senior AA Kings as they faced off against the Westlock Warriors at the Morinville Leisure Centre. The Kings were defeated with a resounding score of 10-0, leaving the home crowd disappointed.

The Westlock Warriors wasted no time in asserting their dominance, scoring four goals in the first period alone. Mackenzie Mindus, with assists from Garry Mindus and Allen Borle, opened the scoring for Westlock at 14:47 of the first period. Mindus was on fire, scoring his second goal at 6:35 of the same period, assisted by Borle and Garry Mindus. Kyle Dronyk and Jesse Morrison also found the back of the net, putting the Warriors ahead 4-0 by the end of the first period.

The second period continued in the same fashion, with Westlock extending their lead to 6-0. Kyle Dronyk netted his second goal of the game, assisted by Taylor Heck and Scott Ivey. A power-play goal by Clayton Eisler, assisted by Landon Lavallee and Mike Ivey, further solidified Westlock’s lead.

By the third period, it was clear that the Warriors were in control of the game. They added four more goals to their tally, with Tyler Kampjes, Mason Lyle, Ryan Nelles, and Jesse Morrison all finding the back of the net. The final score stood at 10-0 in favour of the Westlock Warriors.

The shots on goal also reflected Westlock’s dominance, with the Warriors taking 58 shots compared to Morinville’s 36.

Penalties were few in the game, with only a few minor infractions recorded. The Morinville Kings had a penalty for too many players and several minor penalties, including misconduct and roughing. The Westlock Warriors also received penalties for hooking and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Despite the tough loss, the Morinville Kings will look to regroup and bounce back in their next game, learning from their home opener against the Warriors.

The Kings will have the chance to face Westlock again on Oct. 14, this time on the road. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Spirit Centre.

Below is a gallery of shots from the Kings/Warriors home opener on Sunday, Oct. 1. – Stephen Dafoe Photos