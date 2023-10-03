CFIB’s #SmallBusinessEveryDay Big Thank You Contest Returns for its Fourth Year

by MorinvilleNews.com staff

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has launched its annual #SmallBusinessEveryDay Big Thank You contest once again, marking its fourth year. This contest celebrates the spirit of local, independent businesses across the country, encouraging Canadians to express their support for these vital establishments.

Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, fostering economic growth and resilience. According to Corinne Pohlmann, Executive Vice-President at CFIB, “Every time you choose to shop local, remember that two-thirds of your dollar goes back into your community.”

In this year’s #SmallBusinessEveryDay Big Thank You Contest, participants have a chance to win $1,000 cash to shop locally and a unique Big Thank You Box containing small business products from every province and territory in Canada.

The contest, running from October 2 to October 30, is open to all Canadian adults who can enter without making any purchases.

To participate, supporters of small businesses simply need to visit SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca, where they can leave heartfelt thank-you notes to their favourite local businesses. The contest draws will be held weekly, with each winner comprising both a supporter and the business they’ve expressed their gratitude towards.

This year’s winning businesses will receive a $2,500 cash prize sponsored by Interac Corp., along with a one-year CFIB membership and their own Big Thank You box.

The #SmallBusinessEveryDay Big Thank You Contest is sponsored by Scotiabank and Interac Corp.

For business owners interested in promoting local shopping and the contest itself, CFIB offers a new digital toolkit, which includes a printable poster and customizable social media images.