Province making $2.5 million available to Ag Societies

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says a new capital grant will help Alberta’s agricultural societies with facility repairs and upgrades. The Agricultural Societies Infrastructure Revitalization Program, a new annual $2.5 million capital grant, is earmarked to update existing facilities.

“Facilities like community halls, ice rinks and rodeo grounds are integral to the successful operation of Alberta’s ag societies. This funding makes sure rural communities can continue to benefit from the events, services, educational programs and volunteer opportunities that agricultural societies provide,” said RJ Sigurdson, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation.

The new program allows the province’s 290 agricultural societies to address aging infrastructure issues to extend the useful life of their community buildings.

Eligible projects include roof repairs, accessibility enhancements, heating upgrades and window installations, with applications opening on Thursday, Oct. 5.

“Events like rural fairs, farmers’ markets and rodeos support community building and agricultural improvement across rural Alberta. This government funding will help agricultural societies keep their facilities modern, accessible and safe for generations to come,” said Alberta Association of Agriculture Associations President Brett Warder.

More information can be found at: