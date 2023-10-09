Morinville Jets Secure Weekend Wins and Move Up the Standings

Above: Nash Knowlton readies for the puck in a faceoff during the Oct. 8 game against the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks. The Jets won the day 4-2, their second win other the Thanksgiving weekend. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by MorinvilleNews.com staff

The Morinville Jets displayed their hockey prowess over the Thanksgiving weekend, securing back-to-back victories that have propelled them into a prominent position in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division.

The action-packed weekend began with a clash against the Sherwood Park Knights on Friday, October 6, where they triumphed with a final score of 5-3. The Jets then returned to their home turf on Sunday, hosting the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks, and clinched another impressive win with a final score of 4-2.

Friday night’s matchup against the Sherwood Park Knights was a rollercoaster of a game, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The excitement began early in the first period when Jacob Klassen of the Jets opened the scoring at 19:29, capitalizing on assists from Ryan Conquergood and Jase McRae.

The second period was equally intense, with the Knights responding with two quick goals. Kaelen Veldman and Hadeon Boyechko found the back of the net for Sherwood Park. However, the Jets weren’t to be outdone, as they rallied with a goal from Ryan Conquergood before the Knights’ Kaelen Veldman pocked one to make it 3-2 for Sherwood Park.

As the game entered the final period, the Jets maintained their momentum. Ethan Dechamplain and Cade Van Brabant added to their tally, with Van Brabant delivering an empty-net goal to seal the 5-3 victory.

Penalties peppered the game, reflecting the fierce competition on the ice. Both teams found themselves in the penalty box for infractions such as tripping, roughing, boarding, interference, and too many men on the ice.

On Sunday, the Jets returned to their home ice to face the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks in front of their dedicated fans. The game remained scoreless in the first period, setting the stage for a nail-biting showdown.

The second period saw the Jets break the deadlock, with Ethan Dechamplain and Graeme Hampton finding the back of the net, including a power-play goal.

In the third period, the Hawks put up a fight, clawing their way back into the game with goals from Ryley Pouliot and Peyton Carrier, interspersed with a power play goal from the Jets’ Cody Laliberte. Laliberte then sealed the deal with an empty-net goal in the dying moments of the game, securing a 4-2 victory for the Morinville Jets.

The third period was marred by several Hawks players receiving misconduct penalties, adding an extra layer of drama to the contest.

The weekend victories not only showcased the Morinville Jets’ skill and determination but also propelled them to a record of 5-2-0, placing them firmly in the second spot within the CJHL’s West Division standings.

Looking ahead, the Morinville Jets are gearing up for their next challenges. On Wednesday, October 13, they will hit the road to face the Stony Plain Flyers. Fans can also anticipate another thrilling home game on Sunday, October 15, when the Jets take on the Beaumont Chiefs at 4:15 p.m. It promises to be another exciting week of hockey action for both the team and their devoted fan base.

Above: Morinville Jet Ryan Conquergood battles for the puck along the boards during a home game against the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks on Thanksgiving Sunday. Below is a gallery of shots from Sunday’s game. – Stephen Dafoe Photo