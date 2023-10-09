Sturgeon Spirits Soar to Victory with Dominant 35-9 Win Over Strathcona Lords

Above: Adam Dahoy (9) – submitted photo

submitted by Chad Hill. Sturgeon Composite High School Social Studies Teacher – Head Football Coach

The Sturgeon Spirits got back to winning ways in week #5 Metro Edmonton Athletic Association high school football action. The Spirits (4-1) dominated the Strathcona Lords 35-9 on Friday evening at Olexiuk Field in St. Albert. With that victory, the Spirits now sit in a three-way tie for 1st place in Division 2 (Miles) high school football.

The Lords opened the game with an on-side kick which was swiftly scooped up by an alert Justin Pelletier. Sturgeon would gain good field position which would culminate, one drive later, with a Dustin Campbell to Zac Brown 15-yard pitch and catch for the game’s first score. The touchdown was also the first on the season for the rookie grade 10 speedster, Brown. Scona answered back on the very next drive on what would be their only major score of the game. A break down on defense led to a 55 plus yard touchdown run by the Scona running back, Jordan Lindo.

QB, Dustin Campbell took over the rest of the first half as he put up over 150 yards of offence through the air before half time. A 70 yard bomb to slot receiver, Spencer Demerais set up a 1st and goal which was capped off by a 1-yard Steele Doronski touchdown plunge. Campbell would also add his own short rushing major after a 25-yard highlight reel reception from Julien Ouellette which put Sturgeon on the Lord’s five-yard line. Sturgeon had several chances to increase their lead before half time but ultimately drives stalled. The Spirits took a 21-7 lead into the locker room.

Scona received the 2nd half kick-off and proceeded to pick up multiple first downs before defensive back, Justin Pelletier made the play of the game. On a 2nd down and long, Pelletier sniffed out an attempted Scona screen pass and he intercepted the errant throw and proceeded to slip and sprint his way, 70 yards to paydirt.

Two-way standout, Adam Dahoy was the fifth Spirit to score when he dove to snag a 5-yard jump pass from Campbell to make the score 35-7. Dahoy also made contributions from his defensive end position where he made two tackles for losses on Scona ball carriers. The 6 ft 5, 238 pound Dahoy recently committed to play for the University of Alberta Golden Bears in 2024.

With the score 35-7, the Strathcona coaches asked the game officials to keep the remaining 6:38 seconds running. Sturgeon would give up a safety late, as back-up quarterbacks had issues securing shotgun snaps. The final score was 35-9.

Dustin Campbell had his best game as a quarterback since taking over for injured starter, Austin Panchyshyn in pre-season. Campbell connected on 13 of 16 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He was also the leading Sturgeon rusher with 85 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Julien Ouellette was the most active receiver with 5 receptions for 64 yards. On defense, linebacker, James Morrison recorded his team leading 4th quarterback sack.

Next up for Sturgeon is a meeting with the Beaumont (1-4) Bandits at 5pm on Thursday, October 12th in Beaumont.

Above: Dustin Campbell (88)