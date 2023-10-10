Savory Roast Beef Spread: A Simple and Delicious Leftover Transformation

We’ve all been there – a sumptuous roast beef dinner leaves us with a heap of leftover meat. Instead of reheating that beef for the umpteenth time, let’s embark on a culinary journey to transform those leftovers into something fresh and exciting. Enter the Savory Roast Beef Spread – a delightful creation that breathes new life into your roast beef remnants. With just a handful of ingredients, this spread is perfect for sandwiches, crackers, or as a dip. Let’s dive into the recipe!

Ingredients:

For the Savory Roast Beef Spread:

2 cups shredded leftover roast beef (use a grater)

1/2 cup diced onions

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Savory Roast Beef Spread:

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the shredded leftover roast beef and diced onions.

In a separate small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and Dijon mustard until well combined.

Pour the creamy dressing over the shredded beef and onions. Stir until everything is thoroughly coated and the flavours meld together. Season with salt, black pepper, and optionally, Italian seasoning to taste.

2. Assemble Your Sandwich:

Slice the fresh baguette or ciabatta rolls in half horizontally, creating a top and bottom.

Spoon the Savory Roast Beef Spread generously onto the bottom half of the bread.

Top with the other half of the bread to create your sandwich.

3. Serve and Enjoy:

Your Savory Roast Beef Spread Sandwich is ready to be devoured! Pair it with some chips and a side salad, or simply enjoy it on its own.

Conclusion: With just a few basic ingredients, you’ve transformed leftover roast beef into a mouthwatering spread that’s perfect for sandwiches, crackers, or as a dip for your favourite snacks. Sometimes, simplicity is the key to culinary delight, and this recipe proves it. So, the next time you roast beef, remember that the magic doesn’t stop at dinner – it continues into your lunch the next day with this easy and delicious transformation!