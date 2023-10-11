Sturgeon Public Schools student receives 2023 Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Student Award

Above: Ty Balkwill {center front) at the inaugural Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Student Award ceremony on Sept. 25. – Submitted photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Alberta School Boards Association’s (ASBA) inaugural Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Student Award ceremony was held on Sept. 25 at Government House to celebrate nine student recipients from across Alberta.

One of those students was Grade 6 student Ty Balkwill, part of Sturgeon Public School’s Virtual Academy.

The award recognizes students who demonstrate “determination, initiative and independence that leads to their improved success both academically and personally.” The award was created in collaboration with the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

The Honourable Salma Lakhani, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, said she was delighted to recognize the nine outstanding students who have, found improved success both academically and personally.

“Their hard work encourages us all to give our best to whatever challenges we face and to enjoy every opportunity to learn new things so that we may learn and grow,” Lakhani said.

The nine recipients are broken into three regions: north, central and south, and three grades within each: Grades 6, 9 and 11.

Balkwill mother learned that Ty had been nominated by a teacher late last school year. A phone call in late summer from the Lieutenant Governor informing that Balkwill had been selected as one of the nine inaugural recipients.

“I feel honoured that I was not only nominated, yet also was chosen as one of the recipients,” Balkwill said. “If not for the great effort of my teachers and the virtual academy for believing in me, I would not have found a style of learning that was right for me.”

Balkwill said it was a special day being honoured for the hard work and effort at Government House and that meeting the Lieutenant Governor was an experience to be remembered.

“I will continue to do my best and as my mom always says, ‘be the best version of myself.'”

Balkwill and the other eight recipients were recognized with a medal, certificate, congratulatory letter from ASBA’s President and an honorarium from SB LLP.