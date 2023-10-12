Letter: 2023 Santa Store Charity Auction Seeking Donations

We are back with our Annual Santa Store Charity Auction! For the past 26 years, our auction committee volunteers have been able to make a positive difference in the community of Morinville, thanks to the donations of local businesses and residents like you. We use all money we raise, to help purchase gifts for children and assist with some utility bills of local families.

We are looking forward to hosting the auction at our brand new venue, The Spirit Ranch, on November 18, 2023. Renee and Gord Putnam have graciously donated the use of this amazing location as we have grown and needed a larger space to host our event. Celebrations Flare Catering will serve a delicious buffet dinner starting at 5:30 and then the live auction at 7 pm.

We are very grateful to have Brad Ward, of Wards Auctions, who has been with the Auction since the beginning in 1996, once again entertaining all of us. We will also have a $5.00 drink bar and a dessert station for all to enjoy. And to end the evening, we have booked our local DB taxi service for the night to ensure everyone can get home safely.

With high interest rates and cost of groceries, many people are struggling and experiencing anxiety about their finances. We are hoping to collect any type of donation, whether it be a gift card, an item, or a monetary donation for the auction, so that we can support our local families and help them create a Christmas for their families.

All donations can be dropped off at iCandy Optical or you can call an auction committee member to it pick up.

We thank you for your years of support as we appreciate all your generosity in making every year such a great success.

Joyce Preeper 780-939-4307

Lisa Parenteau 780-292-5734

Adam Parenteau 780-977-4461

Erin Vollick 780-245-3401