Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some shots captured with our and your cameras this past week.

AROUND TOWN

Sturgeon Hockey Club Mustang players assisted at the Household Hazardous Waste Round-Up held in Gibbons on Saturday, Oct. 8. The free event hosted by Roseridge Landfill Commission and Alberta Recycling Authority takes place twice a year with a goal of keeping hazardous materials and electronics out of the landfill. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Above: Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez sits behind the wheel of Ladder 4. During National Fire Prevention Week, he and his members will host an open house on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. National Fire Prevention Week runs from Sunday, October 8, 2023, to Saturday, October 14, 2023. With the official theme, “Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention,” this week-long campaign educates the public about the importance of fire safety in the kitchen and beyond. Additional information about Fire Prevention Week can be found at www.fpw.org. For more resources tailored to children, caregivers, and educators, visit www.sparky.org and www.sparkyschoolhouse.org. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

SPORTS REPORT

The Sturgeon Sting took on MLAC Go Logo Wear on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Morinville Leisure Centre. The Sting won the day 5-3, bringing them to 1-1-0 so far this season. The Sting’s next home game is on Sunday, October 22 at 10 a.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre. They will take on the visiting Fort McMurray Bouchier Jr Oil Barons. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Sturgeon Fillies u15 (SU650) team played their home opener on Sunday, Oct. 8, during World Girls Ice Hockey Weekend and emerged with a 7-2 victory. The Fillies program has expanded this year to include U18, U13 and U11 teams. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Jet Ryan Conquergood battles for the puck along the boards during a home game against the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks on Thanksgiving Sunday. The Jets won the game 4-2, their second win of the weekend, having previously defeated the Sherwood Park Knights 5-3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LOOK UP

A red-breasted nuthatch lands on a pole. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A red squirrel pauses along a fence. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

After scrambling after two blue jays, this merlin comes in for a landing in a pine tree in this composite image of four separate photographs. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

The moon directly overhead at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 was 51% illuminated. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The moon at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 was visible through the trees. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A blue jay calls for more peanuts. – Stephen Dafoe Photo