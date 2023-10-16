Jets Soar to Victory with Two Impressive Wins

Morinville Jets Extend Winning Streak to Six

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets had an exhilarating week on the ice, claiming victory in both of their games. On Wednesday night, they dominated the Stony Plain Flyers on the road with a resounding 7-1 win, and on Sunday, they continued their winning ways, defeating the Beaumont Chiefs 8-5 in front of their home crowd.

Wednesday’s Road Triumph

The Jets showcased their talent and determination as they faced off against the Stony Plain Flyers last Wednesday. The team’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. Let’s take a closer look at the game’s scoring summary:

In the first period, Jase McRae opened the scoring for the Jets with an assist from Jacob Klassen and Graeme Hampton at 13:31. Cody Laliberte followed with an unassisted goal, giving the Jets a 2-0 lead.

The second period saw Graeme Hampton extending the lead, with assists from Jacob Klassen and Cade Van Brabant, making it 3-0 for the Jets.

The Flyers managed to break through in the third period when Riley Longmuir found the back of the net with assists from Gavin Harper and Carson Kechego. However, the Jets maintained control and added three more goals in the final period. Graeme Hampton scored a shorthanded goal unassisted at 16:22, Jacob Klassen netted one at 15:34, and Declan Dika capitalized with an assist from Jacob Klassen at 11:44. Owen Jespersen managed to score for the Flyers, but it wasn’t enough to catch up.

The Jets demonstrated their discipline on the ice with just a few penalties throughout the game, while the Flyers received multiple penalties, including a major for spearing. The final score was a convincing 7-1 win for the Morinville Jets.

Sunday’s Home Thriller

The Jets kept the momentum going in their Sunday showdown against the Beaumont Chiefs. The game was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that saw the Jets come out on top, with an 8-5 victory. Let’s delve into the scoring summary for this exciting clash:

In the first period, Graeme Hampton opened the scoring for the Jets, assisted by Ethan Dechamplain and Cade Van Brabant. The Chiefs quickly responded with a goal from Austin MacDonald, assisted by Ty Bouyea. However, Jacob Klassen’s power-play goal put the Jets ahead just 11 seconds later.

The second period saw the Jets continuing to build their lead with goals from Ryan Conquergood, Jamie Visser, Cody Laliberte (power play), and Cade Van Brabant. The Chiefs managed to score two goals in the period, thanks to Spenser Paplawski and Cole Kehoe (power play).

In the third period, both teams showed resilience, with goals coming from Ryan Gramlich for the Chiefs and Ryan Rivard, Josh Konanz, and Jamie Visser for the Jets.

With this win, the Morinville Jets extended their winning streak to six games and improved their season record to 7-2-0. They currently sit in second place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division, just six points behind the undefeated St. Albert Merchants.

The Morinville Jets play the North Edmonton Red Wings on the road Wednesday night and then return to the Morinville AAA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22 to face the Strathcona Bruins at 4:15 p.m.