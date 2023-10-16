Kings Fall to Warriors 8-2 in Rematch

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Kings faced off against the Westlock Warriors for the second time in the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 14, looking to avenge their earlier 10-0 loss on home ice. However, it was déjà vu for the Kings as they found themselves on the losing end again, with an 8-2 final score.

The Warriors wasted no time asserting their dominance, as Tyler Kampjes found the back of the net at 11:28 in the first period, assisted by Ryan Nelles, giving Westlock an early 1-0 lead.

In the second period, the Warriors continued their offensive onslaught. Mackenzie Mindus netted a goal at 17:56, assisted by Garry Mindus and Kyle Dronyk, extending their lead to 2-0. The Kings managed to pull one back on a power play when Romano Morrison, with help from Isaac Tkachuk and Matt Benko, brought the score to 2-1.

The Warriors quickly regained control, with Scott Ivey scoring on a power play at 12:48, followed by goals from Blair Boulerice and Caleb Griffin. The Kings fought back with a goal by Isaac Tkachuk, making the score 4-2, but they couldn’t stem the Warriors’ tide.

In the third period, the Warriors continued their relentless assault. Kyle Dronyk, Jake Chizma, and Mike Ivey each found the back of the net, sealing an 8-2 victory for Westlock.

The game was intense, as both teams spent time in the penalty box. The penalty summary reads like a laundry list of infractions, with roughing, hooking, slashing, charging, fighting, and misconduct penalties.

Despite the tough loss, the Morinville Kings will hit the road to face Camrose on Saturday, Oct. 21. They will then return home to the Morinville Leisure Centre for a showdown against the Bonnyville Pontiacs on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m., hoping to turn the tide and secure a win on their home turf.